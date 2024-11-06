Trade deadline winners & losers: Saints, Steelers, Cowboys; Lions top power rankings | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to dive into the NFL trade deadline and determine the biggest winners and losers from Tuesday before going behind the scenes on Frank's latest NFL power rankings and giving their predictions ahead of the Thursday night AFC North showdown.

The trio start with the winners and losers of the NFL trade deadline, as Frank and Jori disagree on which category the New Orleans Saints fall into. The hosts also cover the Washington Commanders, Kansas City Chiefs, Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions.

The Dallas Cowboys deserve their own chunk of the show, as the trio determine all the factors at play that led to Dallas making one of the more head-scratching moves of the season so far in acquiring WR Jonathan Mingo. Jori breaks down why Jerry Jones made the move and how the Dak Prescott injury is factoring into the Cowboys' plans for 2024 and beyond.

Frank's latest power rankings are up, and they have a new top team. The hosts discuss the Lions taking the #1 slot, as well as the Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before giving their predictions for the Thursday night game featuring the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens.

(2:10) Trade deadline winners

(26:35) Trade deadline losers

(35:45) Inside the Jonathan Mingo trade

(45:10) Frank's power rankings corner

(53:25) Bengals @ Ravens predictions

