Tom Kim forces playoff with Scottie Scheffler at Travelers Championship as protesters storm 18th green

Scottie Scheffler came so close to putting his brutal week at Pinehurst No. 2 behind him in the best way possible.

But, after a great rally from Tom Kim and a wave of protesters at the 18th green, he’s now headed to a playoff at TPC River Highlands.

Kim, who entered the day with a one-shot lead in Connecticut, forced a playoff with the top-ranked golfer in the world after he threw an absolute dart with his approach on the final hole. He then sank the putt perfectly, which brought him to 22-under on the week and sent him back to play the final hole again with Scheffler — who is searching for his sixth win of the season.

That final stretch, however, came after a group of fans stormed the 18th green in an apparent protest. It’s unclear who the group was representing, but at least five protesters ran onto the green with smoke and powder.

No damage was done to the green, and security arrested and removed the group quickly, but it left red and white powder all over the putting surface as Scheffler and Kim finished the hole.

Protesters cause a delay at the 18th hole of the Travelers Championship final round.



Cam Young goes low again after historic 59

Though his Saturday outing was incredible, Cam Young couldn't turn a third-round 59 into a win on Sunday.

Young posted what was just the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history on Saturday at TPC River Highlands. It marked the first 59 since Scheffler pulled that feat off in 2020. That brought Young, who started Saturday 11 shots back of the leaders, right into contention.

He came out of the gates hot on Sunday too. Young opened the day with four straight birdies, including a huge chip-in save at the third, but he stumbled a bit after making the turn. Young carded two bogeys and a double early on his back nine before he closed with back-to-back birdies, which gave him a 4-under 66 on the day and dropped him to 17-under on the week.

