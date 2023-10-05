Tom Brady's Raiders ownership stake stalled over discount price he was given

It's not a mystery why an NFL franchise would want Tom Brady as part of its ownership group. He's the greatest winner in NFL history, he brings attention and perhaps some of his leadership would affect the team in a positive way.

However, Brady can't just be handed an ownership stake.

Mark Maske and Nicki Jhabvala of Washington Post reported that Brady's part-ownership stake is still being held up in part because of the discount he was given. One of the three sources cited by the Post said that "the deal would be unlikely to be ratified at the proposed price." According to one of the Post's sources, it's believed Brady might be getting a discount of as much as approximately 70 percent. The Post said Brady is believed to be buying between five to 10 percent of the Raiders, who were valued to be worth $6.2 billion by Forbes this August.

In May it was reported Brady was buying a stake in Mark Davis' Raiders. Brady retired from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after last season ended. Now it's unclear if Davis and Brady will revise their deal to satisfy the league's finance committee, the Post said.

The Post reported that NFL owners are not expected to approve the deal to make Brady a part owner at the league meeting on Oct. 17-18. It must be approved by 24 of 32 owners.

Presumably, the NFL wants Brady involved in ownership as much as Davis does. He's one of the iconic figures in league history. Within the Post's story, it was speculated that some within the league want the deal to go through and perhaps a compromise can be reached. Brady has always been good in the final two minutes of a game. Maybe he can pull out a last-minute surprise with his ownership desire as well.