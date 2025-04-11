Titans will RUIN Cam Ward & more 2025 NFL Draft BOLD predictions | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab are coming in hot for another fun episode of Inside Coverage. They start the episode covering the breaking news that Joe Flacco is reuniting with the Cleveland Browns. Frank gets the hot take theme started early, saying the veteran quarterbacks won't be able to beat out Kenny Pickett for the starting job. Then the guys pivot to the draft, trading their hot takes about some of the hottest prospects. How many QBs will go in the first round? Could Ashton Jeanty go to the Dallas Cowboys? Will Cam Ward be the rookie of the year or will he be ruined by the Tennessee Titans? We don't know, but we'll speculate!

(4:40) - Browns sign Joe Flacco

(14:45) - How many QBs go in round one?

(27:45) - Who’s the first wide receiver drafted (besides Hunter)?

(36:25) - Where does Ashton Jeanty land?

(42:00) - Cam Ward bold predictions

(49:05) - What will Giants do at 3 overall?

(50:55) - What will Patriots do at 4 overall?

(54:20) - Steelers will be forced to take a QB

