Titans stun Dolphins with late rally as Miami offense struggles with hobbled Tyreek Hill

The Miami Dolphins struggled on offense with a hobbled Tyreek Hill, then blew a 14-point lead in the final 2:40 of a stunning 28-27 loss to the Tennessee Titans on Monday.

Hill returned in the second half from a first-half ankle injury, but was in and out of the lineup at critical moments of the game. The Dolphins' two-minute drill came up short, and the Titans walked away with a win after scoring 15 unanswered points in the game's final 2:40.

The Dolphins appeared to have a win in hand after converting a pair of late turnovers into touchdowns to turn a 13-13 tie late in the fourth quarter into a 27-13 lead. But the Titans drove 75 yards in 1:54 to cut their deficit to 27-21 after a two-point conversion. The Dolphins the went three-and-out, setting up a 64-yard go-ahead drive capped by a Derrick Henry touchdown run. The game-winning drive took 26 seconds off the clock and gave Tennessee a 28-27 lead with 1:49 remaining.

The Dolphins had a chance to respond, but saw their final drive end with a sack of Tua Tagovailoa on fourth down.