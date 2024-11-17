Titans QB Will Levis throws longest offensive touchdown of NFL season

This has largely been a season to forget for second-year Titans quarterback Will Levis.

But he logged one for the highlight reel on Sunday.

Levis threw a 98-yard touchdown pass to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine against the Vikings on Sunday for the longest touchdown from scrimmage of the 2024 season.

The third-quarter pass secured the first Titans touchdown of the day on a third-down play. The Vikings blitzed five pass rushers on third-and-10. But Tennessee's offensive line stood its ground to buy Levis time as he threw out of the Titans end zone.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine broke free on a go route down the right sideline, and Levis found him with a deep ball that Westbrook-Ikhine corralled near the Tennessee 35-yard line.

Vikings safety Joshua Metellus desperately dove as Westbrook-Ikhine caught the pass. But he was already beat. With no defenders between him and the end zone, Westbrook-Ikhine sprinted untouched down the sideline to secure the 98-yard score.

The touchdown cut Minnesota's lead to 16-10 midway through the third quarter.

While it was the longest offensive touchdown of the NFL season, it wasn't the longest in Titans history. That honor belongs to Derrick Henry, who rumbled for a 99-yard touchdown run in 2018 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.