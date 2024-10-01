Titans QB Will Levis exits game after landing on his shoulder during a run

Will Levis' first series on Monday night ended in a horrendous interception, which has become a pattern. His second series ended in an injury.

Levis was trying to dive for a first down on a third-down play when he landed hard on his right shoulder. He got up and ESPN's cameras caught him saying on the sideline that he hurt his shoulder. Levis was seen warming up, but on the Tennessee Titans' next series Mason Rudolph took over at quarterback. Levis went into the medical tent.

The Titans said Levis was questionable to return, via ESPN.

Levis has gotten off to a rough start, with some terrible turnovers early in the Titans season that drew the ire of coach Brian Callahan. On Monday night against the Miami Dolphins, the Titans were forced into seeing what the offense looked like with a different quarterback.