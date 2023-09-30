National

Texas UIL says it's investigating after video shows HS ref ripping helmet off player

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

American football on the field Football sitting on the grass next to a yard line (cmannphoto/Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The University Interscholastic League, the governing body of Texas high school football, said Saturday it is investigating after a video went viral showing a game official ripping the helmet off a player.

The incident occurred Friday in a game between Whitney and Dallas Madison at Seagoville Stadium in Dallas.

A video from an account identified as Karla Haynes, whose bio says she is the wife of Whitney head coach and athletic director David Haynes Jr., shows a Whitney linebacker bumping into the referee twice. The referee responds to the second bump by grabbing the player, whom Haynes says is her son, by the facemask and ripping his helmet off.

The referee throws a flag after the play, at which point Haynes said he ejected her son.

Another account belonging to Dillon Hightower, identified as Whitney's wide receivers coach and recruiting coordinator, responded with an angle of the play from the opposite side:

The referee involved has not yet been identified.

The morning after the game, at which point the incident had received significant attention on social media, the UIL posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) that it was aware of the incident with "great concern" and was "actively looking into the matter."

Whitney went on to beat Dallas Madison, 56-28, per MaxPreps.

Most Read