Texas QB Quinn Ewers leaves UTSA game with apparent lower-body injury, Arch Manning throws TD on next play

Texas QB Quinn Ewers left the No. 2 Longhorns’ game against UTSA on Saturday with a non-contact injury.

Ewers gingerly walked to the sideline after a he appeared to pull up after a handoff in the second quarter. He was replaced by Arch Manning, who threw a touchdown pass to give Texas a 21-0 lead.

Not an ideal reaction from Quinn Ewers as he enters the tent. #HookEm pic.twitter.com/mxQHiY2zkY — Bob Ballou (@BobBallouSports) September 14, 2024

Ewers was 14-of-16 for 185 yards and two touchdowns before he was taken to the medical tent on the Texas sidelines. Manning’s first pass attempt after he came into the game was a 19-yard TD to DeAndre Moore Jr.

Arch Manning comes in for an injured Quinn Ewers and immediately throws a touchdown pass.



Deandre Moore into the Endzone. Texas up 21–0. pic.twitter.com/OPNJWyOMfk — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) September 14, 2024

Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been the No. 2 quarterback for the Longhorns since the College Football Playoff in January. After UTSA cut Texas' lead to 21-7, Manning rushed for a 67-yard TD on his third play after replacing Ewers.

Ewers has missed time due to injuries in each of his two seasons as Texas’ starter with shoulder injuries. He injured his right throwing shoulder in a game against Alabama in 2022 and injured his left shoulder against Houston in 2023. Ewers missed two games after he was hurt against the Cougars a season ago and replaced by Maalik Murphy. He’s now the starting quarterback at Duke after transferring at the end of the regular season.