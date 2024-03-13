'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' concert movie: how to watch the newest edition of the film

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) arrives on Disney+ this week — don't worry, you don't need to calm down! After achieving Golden Globe-worthy box office success during its theatrical release, the concert film is finally going to be available to stream from the comfort and privacy of your own home, meaning you can sing along as loud as you'd like without fear of winding up a viral video on Tik Tok. The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) will feature songs that weren't in the theatrical release OR in the digital rental version, including —thankfully — the pop star's performance of "Cardigan" and four additional songs from the acoustic set of the show (AKA surprise songs!). You can start streaming Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) as early as 9 p.m. ET this Thursday, Mar. 14.

The release of the Golden Globe-nominated movie marks another step of Swift's into her cinematic era. The singer-songwriter has previously generated Oscar buzz for her short film/music video All Too Well: The Short Film and has made appearances in films including Valentine's Day (opposite Taylor Lautner), Cats, The Giver and David O. Russell's Amsterdam. Last year, Swift signed a deal with Searchlight Pictures to direct a feature film based on her own original script — but little is known about the future project.

So we may have to wait a little longer to watch Taylor Swift's first official movie (and listen to her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department), but the wait is almost over for Taylor Swift: The Era's Tour (Taylor's Version)! Are you ready for it? Here's what you need to know about how to watch The Eras Tour from home — cowboy boots optional!

When does The Eras Tour movie come out?

The Era's Tour (Extended Edition) movie has been available to rent on digital since Dec. 13 of 2023 (Blondie's birthday, in case you didn't know!), but the film will finally be available to stream free with a Disney+ subscription starting this Thursday, Mar. 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

What time does the Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) come out on Disney+?

Initially slated for a Friday, Mar. 15 release, The Eras Tour film will now be available on Disney+ starting Thursday evening, Mar. 14 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Where to stream Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie

All of Taylor Swift’s movies and TV appearances

While the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert film isn't currently available on Netflix, Hulu or HBO's Max, there are more Taylor Swift documentaries, concert films and even movies featuring Taylor Swift — some of which you can stream in the meantime.

Taylor Swift concert films

Journey to Fearless (2010)

Speak Now World Tour Live (2011)

The 1989 World Tour Live (2015)

Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour (2018)

Taylor Swift: City of Lover (2020)

Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (2020), stream on Disney+

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (2023), Stream on Disney+

Taylor Swift documentaries

Miss Americana (2020), stream on Netflix

IMPACT X Nightline: Taylor + Travis (2023), stream on Hulu

Every Taylor Swift film and TV appearance

CSI: Crime Scene Investigation: Season 9, Episode 16 (2009), stream on Hulu

Valentine's Day (2010), rent on Amazon

The Lorax (2012), stream on Peacock

New Girl: Season 2, Episode 25 (2013), stream on Peacock

The Giver (2014), stream on Netflix

Cats (2019), rent on Amazon

Amsterdam (2022), stream on Max