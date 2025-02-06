Super Bowl 2025: Andy Reid addresses officials, says 'They don't favor one side or the other'

NEW ORLEANS — It's not like the Kansas City Chiefs can escape the talk about officiating heading into Super Bowl LIX.

Even if they missed the constant complaints from fans and the memes on social media about how officials favored the Chiefs, they've been asked about it during the week. So has NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, who said it was a "ridiculous theory" that officials favored Kansas City. Chiefs owner Clark Hunt stated the obvious, that there's no conspiracy theory and that you "almost have to laugh at it." The NFL Referees Association chimed in too, saying the chatter was "insulting and preposterous."

The Chiefs have been fairly careful with the questions this week, shutting down the ridiculousness of officiating conspiracy theories without saying something too controversial that will take on a life of its own during Super Bowl week. Chiefs coach Andy Reid toed that line too when he was asked about it on Thursday.

"Listen, I don't think the officials care about what is said, they're doing their job and they're doing it to the best of their ability," Reid said on Thursday, in his final media availability before Super Bowl LIX. "They don't favor one side or the other. That's not how this thing goes. It's a good story, but that's not reality. It's insulting them to think that's what they do.

"They go out and they call it like they see it. As a coach there's some I sit there and I don't agree with, some I agree with, that's how it goes. But it does make for a good story."

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who asked the media on Monday why it was "leaning into this whole ref thing" was asked on Thursday about the notion that the Chiefs were being "helped" during their dynasty. Kelce didn't answer about the officiating, but understood that the Chiefs have become the NFL's villains like another dynasty was.

"I used to look at the Patriots like that, and I used to have the desire to success they have," Kelce said. "I don't remember hating on them as much but I remember having the desire of wanting to be like them and be on the top of the mountain."