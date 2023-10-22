Sunday Night Football: Dolphins vs. Eagles score, highlights, inactives and live tracker

NFL fans will truly be "waiting all day for Sunday night" in Week 7. The "Sunday Night Football" game is a doozy, with the 5-1 Miami Dolphins taking on the 5-1 Philadelphia Eagles in a battles of the behemoths.

The Eagles come into the contest looking to recover from their first loss of the season. Philadelphia couldn't muster a last-minute comeback against the New York Jets in Week 6, and will now look to bounce back against the Dolphins.

The task should be easier. The Dolphins don't boast as strong a defense as the Jets, which should allow Jalen Hurts and crew to have an easier time moving the ball down the field.

On the other side, the Dolphins will have to figure out if their high-scoring offense can march down the field against a tough Philadelphia defense. The Eagles' defense ranks 16th in points against, but is fifth in the NFL with 20 sacks. It's possible Philadelphia's defensive lineman will get pressure on Tua Tagovailoa, potentially forcing him into mistakes.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, stats and highlights as the Eagles take on the Dolphins on "Sunday Night Football" in Week 7.