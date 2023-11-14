Stephen Curry sidelined with knee soreness, reportedly has sprain in right knee

Stephen Curry will miss Tuesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves with knee soreness.

The Warriors listed him as out for the game, while The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that Curry is believed to have sustained a right knee sprain. A timeline for his return isn't clear, but Charania reports that the injury isn't expected to sideline Curry for long. He'll undergo further evaluation to confirm the nature of the injury and a timeline, per the report.

Curry is believed to have sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He fell hard on his right knee on a drive to the basket in the fourth quarter.

Steph Curry is out tonight against the Timberwolves with right knee soreness. He appeared to first grab at it after this crash landing in the second half on Sunday night. pic.twitter.com/lMl8LqB5Q7 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 14, 2023

Curry, 35, is off to a tremendous start to his 15th NBA season. He's played all 11 Warriors games while averaging 30.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game. He's shooting 48.8% from the field and 44.6% on 12.6 3-point attempts per game.

The injury is a blow for a 6-5 Warriors team that's struggling on offense outside of their nine-time All-Star. Curry is the only Warriors player this season to score 20 or more points in a game. He's reached that threshold in each of his 11 games. The Warriors will look to Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Andrew Wiggins to step up their offense in his absence.