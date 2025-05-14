Stephen Curry cleared for 'light on-court workouts' after hamstring injury, will be re-evaluated before Game 6

If the Golden State Warriors can keep their season alive Wednesday, the team could get one of its biggest stars back to close things out. Stephen Curry was cleared for "light on-court workouts" Wednesday after being re-evaluated by the team.

The Warriors announced the news Wednesday. Curry sustained a hamstring injury in Game 1 of the team's playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves and has been sidelined since then due to the injury.

Stephen Curry Injury Update 5/14/25: pic.twitter.com/nBtFH6IBjF — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) May 14, 2025

The Warriors lost all three games without Curry, and trail 3-1 in the series. The Warriors and Timberwolves will square off in Game 5 on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.