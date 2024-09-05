Steelers QB Russell Wilson limited with calf tightness at practice 3 days before season opener vs. Falcons

Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was limited at Thursday's practice due to calf tightness, three days before Pittsburgh's Sept. 8 season opener against the Atlanta Falcons.

Head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters the tightness was in the same right calf that Wilson strained at the start of training camp in July. He said that Wilson would likely undergo further evaluation "to exercise an abundance of precaution."

Mike Tomlin discussing Russell Wilson’s calf issue today pic.twitter.com/PGVGo1zFIA — Jason Shetler (@Jason_Shetler) September 5, 2024

Asked if backup Justin Fields would be ready to go against the Falcons in the event that Wilson can't play, Tomlin expressed confidence.

"I'm extremely comfortable if that is the case, certainly," Tomlin said.

This is a developing story that will be updated.