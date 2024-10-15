Steelers QB Russell Wilson will reportedly get first-team reps, setting him up for Week 7 debut vs. Jets

The Pittsburgh Steelers are trending toward making a change at quarterback. Veteran Russell Wilson, who signed with the Steelers in March, is finally healthy enough to start taking first-team reps, and will reportedly do just that this week. That sets him up to make his Steelers debut this weekend when they face the New York Jets.

Sources: The #Steelers plan to give Russell Wilson first-team reps in practice this week, putting him in line to make his season debut and start Sunday night against the #Jets.



Pittsburgh is 4-2 with Justin Fields. But Wilson’s calf is fully healed and now he gets his shot. pic.twitter.com/vrhgo7LfgO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 15, 2024

Wilson, 35, struggled with a calf injury throughout training camp, but appeared to be on the other side of it as the regular season approached. He was named the starting quarterback prior to Week 1 over Justin Fields, but reaggravated that lurking calf injury just days before the Steelers were due to start their season against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Steelers didn't make a formal announcement about their Week 1 starter before inactives were released, but when when they came out 90 minutes before kickoff, Wilson was on the list. Fields would be the starter going forward, and he helped lead the Steelers to a 3-0 start.

Pittsburgh has had just a few hiccups since then and currently sit at 4-2. Despite that strong, Tomlin is definitely putting Wilson in consideration to be the Week 7 starter.

Tomlin: "[Russell Wilson] is in consideration this week. We'll see where that leads us. — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) October 15, 2024

The Steelers need an offensive push, and Wilson can definitely give that to them. And Russ wants redemption more than ever after two disastrous years with the Denver Broncos. Now he's closer than ever to proving he's got more passes left in that mighty arm.