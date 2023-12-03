Steelers get delayed by weather twice after Kenny Pickett goes down with ankle injury

The Pittsburgh Steelers had to overcome a few instances of adversity during Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals. The team not only lost starting quarterback Kenny Pickett to an ankle injury, but also had to deal with two weather-related delays.

Pickett went down with an ankle injury with five minutes to play in the second quarter. He was initially deemed questionable to return, but was later ruled out.

Before the team could take the field for the start of the third quarter, the game was delayed due to inclement weather.

The third quarter started late, and the teams were able to combine for three drives before rain forced another delay.

Mitchell Trubisky was in on the Steelers' first drive of the third quarter. He replaced Pickett following his ankle injury.

Pickett sustained the injury with 5:10 to go in the second quarter. The Steelers were driving toward the end zone with the game tied 3-3. On third down, Pickett scrambled and dove for the end zone. Pickett was tackled from behind and took a shot to his upper body before he hit the ground.

He was able to limp off the field under his own power, and was sent to the blue tent.

Pickett eventually walked to the locker room with trainers. He was replaced by Trubisky, who the team used to try and convert on fourth down. Trubisky handed off to running back Najee Harris on the play, but he was stuffed at the goal line. The Steelers turned the ball over on downs at the one-yard line.

Pickett came into Week 13 questionable due to an ankle injury, but was able to practice in full during the week. He finished Sunday's game 7-for-10, with 70 passing yards. He also had three rush attempts for 3 yards.

This story will be updated.