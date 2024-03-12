Stanford's Cameron Brink, projected lottery pick, announces plans to enter WNBA Draft

Stanford star Cameron Brink is entering the 2024 WNBA Draft, she announced via social media Tuesday.

The 6-foot-4 senior chose to forego her fifth year of eligibility, which the NCAA granted to all collegiate athletes who were active during the COVID-19 pandemic. She is projected to a be a top-3 selection come April.

Brink's announcement comes two days after the Cardinal fell to the University of Southern California Trojans in the final Pac-12 Tournament championship game. She led Stanford in the 74-61 loss on Sunday, recording 19 points and 10 rebounds. She and teammate Kiki Iriafen, who scored 18 points, combined to contribute 61% of Stanford's scoring.

Stanford is still a projected No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA tournament, which will be Brink's main focus ahead of her professional endeavors.

"Although I'm excited for that next chapter, we still have unfinished business and so much to accomplish in my final season at Stanford," the recently crowned two-time Pac-12 Player of the Year wrote in Tuesday's statement.

Brink, a three-time Pac 12 defensive Player of the Year, is an unrivaled two-way threat in the WNBA's 2024 draft class. From playing a crucial role in Stanford's 2021 national championship run as a freshman, to aiding the Cardinal's push to the Final Four in 2022, she's been crucial for the team.

Her collegiate accolades don't stop there, as she's set to become a three-time All-American. The Beaverton, Oregon native is currently averaging career highs of 17.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 3.5 blocks per game.

"My four years at Stanford have been nothing short of life changing," she wrote. "I cannot begin to express my love for everyone I've met and everything I've learned in Palo Alto."

Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer is one of those people, and she released a statement in response to Brink's announcement.

"Cam has had an exceptional college career and fully embraced what it means to be a Stanford student-athlete during her time on The Farm," VanDerveer said. "She worked hard to improve each and every year, helped us win a national championship, and has a lengthy list of very well-deserved awards and accomplishments. Simply put, she'll go down as one of the best in program history."

While the Indiana Fever is expected to use the 2024 No. 1 pick on Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark, the No. 2 selection could potentially go to Brink. The Los Angeles Sparks were slated to use the pick on UConn's Paige Bueckers in Yahoo Sports' Mock Draft from December, but she announced in February that she'll be returning for a fifth year.

If the Sparks don't select Brink, the Phoenix Mercury would be an interesting fit for her. The Mercury could use their No. 3 pick to add some depth in the post behind Brittney Griner.