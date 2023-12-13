Source: NFL approves 2024 regular-season game in Sao Paolo, Brazil

IRVING, Texas —The NFL will hold a 2024 regular-season game in Sao Paolo, Brazil, after voting on it at the league's winter meeting Wednesday.

Yahoo Sports reported the news shortly before the official announcement Wednesday.

The vote occurred late Wednesday morning after discussions last month had circled around Sao Paolo and Madrid, Spain.

The league has sought to expand its international offerings both by increasing the number of overseas regular-season games and diversifying the markets receiving those games.

Now, the NFL will bring a game to South America for the first time in league history.

The Dallas Cowboys are among teams that league sources expect to be in play for the contest, though no decision has been made.

This developing story will be updated.