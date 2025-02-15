Seton Hall stuns UConn — twice — with thrilling last-second 69-68 win after forcing overtime

Saturday saw yet another tough blow for the UConn Huskies — blown lead, that is. Seton Hall shocked the Huskies not once, but twice with last-second shots to end up with a 69-68 win at home.

UConn largely controlled the game throughout the first half, but the Pirate crept up by the end of the first half to trade leads with the Huskies for the rest of the matchup. In the final minutes, UConn pulled ahead, going up by as many as seven points with less than a minute remaining.

But Seton Hall had other ideas: Within the final 30 seconds, the Pirates got within striking distance, down 58-55. A UConn turnover gave Seton Hall the ball, and Dylan Addae-Wusu made up for a missed dunk with a massive three-pointer with five seconds on the clock.

Huskies guard Solo Ball went for the midcourt buzzer beater, but fell short, sending the game to overtime.

DYLAN ADDAE-WUSU WITH THE HUGE 3 FOR OVERTIME!!! 🔥 @SetonHallMBB pic.twitter.com/jRJpDEcabb — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 15, 2025

Things took another turn at the end of overtime, with less than 10 seconds on the clock. With the Pirates down by one point, Seton Hall guard Garwey Dual stole the ball on the inbound. Forward Scotty Middleton missed his first layup, rebounded it and got the next layup to put the Pirates up by one.

UConn's Hassan Diarra leapt for a game-winning three-pointer as the buzzer went off, but the shot went off the rim and Seton Hall won the game.

SETON HALL PIRATES WITH THE STEAL AND BUCKET FOR THE WIN OVER UCONN 😱 😱 pic.twitter.com/c5HXMzojw9 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 15, 2025

It was a humiliating performance for UConn, who have struggled against multiple unranked opponents this season. But Seton Hall isn't just any unranked opponent: The Pirates have only won six other games this season, and was on a nine-game losing streak prior to Saturday's game.

Seton Hall is now 2-12 in conference play, and 7-18 overall, with the win. Saturday's win marks the fourth straight year that Seton Hall has beaten UConn at home.

Now 17-8 overall, it's yet another loss for the Huskies in conference play. UConn is 9-5 in Big East play, including losses to unranked teams like Creighton, Villanova and Xavier in recent weeks. Win or lose, the team has also seen plenty of outbursts from head coach Dan Hurley in the process.