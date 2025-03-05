Seahawks release longtime WR Tyler Lockett after 10 seasons

Tyler Lockett said goodbye to the only NFL team he's known on Wednesday after the longtime Seattle Seahhawks wide receiver was released.

Lockett, 32, was a 2015 third-round pick out of Kansas State by the Seahawks and has played all 10 of his NFL seasons in Seattle. He has missed only two regular-season games in his career and was a three-time All-Pro and 2015 Pro Bowler.

I really enjoyed being in Seattle! I met so many great people and captured so many great memories! The 12’s really make this place meaningful! Although, my time on the Seahawks may have run its course I’m thankful for everything!!God gets all the glory forever!!!! pic.twitter.com/cywZBDhOVR — Tyler Lockett (@TDLockett12) March 5, 2025

Over his decade in Seattle, Lockett recorded 8,594 receiving yards and 61 touchdowns. He owns eight franchise records, including most pass receptions in a season (100) and longest kick return (105 yards).

Lockett was due $17 million in salary this season, which included a $5.3 million roster bonus that was to be paid out on March 16. His salary cap hit was set to be $30 million for 2025 and the Seahawks were reportedly nearly $6 million over the cap ceiling ahead of the free agent market opening next week.