Scottie Barnes, Raptors agree to five-year max extension worth up to $270 million: report

Scottie Barnes is staying north of the border for the foreseeable future. The 22-year-old who enjoyed a breakout campaign in his third NBA season in 2023-24 has agreed to a five-year maximum rookie extension worth up to $270 million with the Toronto Raptors, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Barnes made his first All-Star Game this past season and averaged 19.9 points 8.2 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game while shooting 47.5% from the floor and 34.1% from 3-point range. Barnes, who the Raptors drafted with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Florida State, will play out the final year of his rookie deal this season after Toronto picked up his option for $10.1 million before the extension kicks in for the 2025-26 campaign.