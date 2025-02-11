Saints hire Kellen Moore, Jets DROP Aaron Rodgers & dawn of an Eagles DYNASTY? | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Frank Schwab and Jori Epstein return from Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans to reflect on the Philadelphia Eagles dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs and what that means for the future of the Eagles. But first they address the breaking news that Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is set to become the head coach of the New Orleans Saints. Then they touch on the reports that the New York Jets are planning to move on from Aaron Rodgers this offseason, discussing possible landing spots for the veteran QB.

The pair then question whether or not this is the start of an Eagles dynasty, as the NFC looks wide open for Philadelphia’s taking for the foreseeable future. Jori also shares her observations from the celebrations in Philly’s locker room and praises the togetherness of the Eagles. They close out the show by discussing how the perception has shifted for Super Bowl MVP Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni and Frank draws surprising parallels between Hurts and Hall of Famer Troy Aikman.

(00:40) - Saints hire HC Kellen Moore

(10:40) - Aaron Rodgers and the Jets part ways

(18:25) - Are the Eagles the next great dynasty?

(38:45) - Jalen Hurts’ growing legacy

(50:55) - Nick Sirianni: from hot seat to champion

