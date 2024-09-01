Royals add bargain bats Tommy Pham, Robbie Grossman, Yuli Gurriel for postseason drive

The Kansas City Royals picked up several bargain bats on Saturday in an effort to add some offense during their push to the postseason.

Kansas City claimed outfielder Tommy Pham off waivers after he was designated him for assignment. Though he batted only .206 with a .653 OPS with the St. Louis Cardinals, Pham has postseason experience that could be valuable to the Royals. In three trips to the playoffs — including the Arizona Diamondbacks' World Series run last season — Pham has batted .313 with an .846 OPS, five doubles, six home runs and 10 RBI.

Also picked up from waivers was Robbie Grossman, who was let go by the Texas Rangers. Grossman hit .238 with a .638 OPS for Texas after being traded from the Chicago White Sox. He also brings playoff experience and a left-handed bench bat to the Royals' roster. However, his performance in three playoff series hasn't been impressive, averaging .149 with a .428 OPS.

The third hitter Kansas City acquired on Saturday was first baseman Yuli Gurriel from the Atlanta Braves organization. Gurriel, an eight-year veteran, hadn't played in MLB this season but batted. 292 with an .863 OPS, 18 doubles, 12 home runs, 48 RBI and 11 stolen bases for the Braves' Triple-A Gwinnett affiliate.

Again, playoff experience could be a benefit here. Gurriel has played in seven postseasons with the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins. He has a .266 career postseason average with a .709 OPS, 14 doubles, eight home runs and 39 RBI.

Gurriel may end up being the most important acquisition of the three batters after Kansas City lost first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino last week to a broken thumb that could end his season. Pasquantino was the Royals' third-leading home run hitter with 19, along with a .262 batting average, .760 OPS, 30 doubles and 97 RBI.

Having each been picked out of the MLB bargain bin. neither player should be expected to make a significant impact to the Royals' lineup. However, they could provide a slight boost. Kansas City's outfielders and designated hitters were batting only. 221 with a .665 OPS, among the lowest in MLB.

All three players were added before the Sept. 1 deadline for postseason eligibility. And the Royals are in position to make the playoffs, just 2 1/2 games behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central. They also currently hold the AL's second wild-card playoff spot, one game ahead of the Minnesota Twins and 3 1/2 games on top of the Boston Red Sox.

Pham and Gurriel were in the Royals' starting lineup for their matchup with the Astros on Sunday.