Rockets trade G Kevin Porter Jr., future picks to Thunder, per report

The Houston Rockets are trading Kevin Porter Jr., and two future second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Oklahoma City is reportedly waiving Porter Jr., immediately. The Rockets will receive Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the deal.

The future picks the Thunder will receive are a 2027 second via Minnesota and a 2028 second via Milwaukee, per the report.

It appears the Thunder acquired Porter Jr. with plans to release him in order to purchase the picks. The guard was arraigned last month on charges stemming from an alleged assault of his girlfriend.

Rockets general manager Rafal Stone announced Porter Jr. was no longer a 'part of the Houston Rockets earlier this month.

The Thunder will reportedly still be required pay the $16.9M guaranteed left on Porter Jr., contract as they release him.

This story will be updated.