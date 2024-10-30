Rob Gronkowski says he was college friends with Yankees fan who grabbed Mookie Betts' glove

The sports world is still buzzing about the Yankees fans who tried to pull off Mookie Betts' glove in Game 4 of the World Series, and it turns out there's an unusual connection. In a classic pairing of like-meets-like, one of those interfering Yankees fans is apparently college friends with none other than former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski.

In an episode of "Up & Adams" with Kay Adams on Wednesday, Gronkowski said he knew one of the fans from his time at the University of Arizona. Gronkowski spent three years as a Wildcat before entering the NFL Draft in 2010.

"This is actually the first time I'm seeing this live, and here's a little fun fact: That guy, right there, grabbing Mookie Betts' glove, was my friend in college," Gronkowski said, watching the clip on Adams' show.

OF COURSE Gronk was college friends with the #Yankees fan who interfered with Mookie Betts glove last night 😭🔊



"He's a beauty. I just wanna say congratulations for SHINING when your moment came."@RobGronkowski @heykayadams @Yankees pic.twitter.com/dqRPpI1job — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 30, 2024

Gronkowski confirmed in a post on social media that his college friend is the fan in the gray jersey, Austin Capobianco. Along with John Peter, the two fans were kicked out of Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night and were banned from attending Game 5 in New York on Wednesday.

Per Gronkowski, Capobianco was a member of Arizona's club hockey team, which Gronkowski described as a group of "maniacs." He also described him as a devoted sports fan.

"He is all in for his teams. He is all in for the Yankees," Gronkowski said, adding that he remembered Capobianco talking about the Yankees "all the time."

Initially, the Pro Bowl tight end did not admonish Capobianco's wild decision but praised him.

"He is a beauty. I just want to say congratulations for shining when your moment came," Gronkowski said, much to Adams' astonishment.

But then Gronkowski took a more serious stance on the behavior of Capobianco, whom he admitted he hadn't seen in years.

"It is unacceptable, definitely, in the world of sports, but when you're that big of a fan, that's what fans do, I mean, whenever they have an opportunity to do that," Gronkowski said.

Later, in a post on social media, Gronkowski reiterated his memory of Capobianco as an exceptionally passionate and loyal fan.

"A menace, wild boy as well, he is the person that undoubtedly would say he would do that then actually do it. Maniac status since college has been confirmed," Gronkowski wrote.

Austin was a college friend. Very passionate about the teams he represents. Will do anything for them. A menace, wild boy as well, he is the person that undoubtedly would say he would do that then actually do it. Maniac status since college has been confirmed. https://t.co/jkSaiWlr8i — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) October 30, 2024

Capobianco and Peter were reportedly informed Wednesday by the Yankees that they would be arrested if they attempted to enter the stadium for Game 5. They do not know how long the ban will last.