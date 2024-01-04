Revealing the Yahoo Fantasy internal stats that tell the story of 2023 season

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

For the final regular season edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' we decided to open up the Yahoo Fantasy vault and share the internal stats and date that tells the story of the 2023 fantasy football season. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don use Yahoo Fantasy's internal stats to answer some of the biggest questions of the season:

Who were the true league winners? Who were the heroes of the waiver wire this season? Who out-kicked their preseason rankings? Who did the complete opposite and busted in 2023? Which position in the draft had the most success this year? Which draft strategy in the first two rounds was the best, which was the worst?

The two go through all the data and stats to see what lessons we can learn and take into next year:

1:40 - Who's playing QB this weekend?!

2:52 - Programming note: Two pods a week starting next week

3:10 - Final Stat Nerd Thursday: Deep dive on internal Yahoo fantasy data

3:55 - League Winners: Here are the top 14 players on championship teams

4:57 - Lessons to learn from Kyren Williams + Puka Nacua

11:26 - QB 'league winners': Josh Allen + Jalen Hurts

15:43 - Lessons to learn from Rachaad White and RB dead zone

19:11 - The 10 most added players on the Waiver Wire this season

22:23 - Top 5 players of first place teams (regular season)

25:50 - These are the players that severely out kicked their pre-season rankings

44:31 - Here are the top 10 players on last place teams

48:59 - Players that severely underperformed preseason rankings

56:46 - Which draft position was the best to have in 2023?

57:21 - Which draft strategy in first two rounds was best in 2023?

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out all the episodes of the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show and the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts