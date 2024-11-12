National

Residents urged to shelter in place after explosion injures at least 11 at Louisville business

By The Associated Press

Plant explosion Louisville (Courtesy of WLKY via CNN Newsource)

By The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least 11 employees were taken to hospitals and residents were urged to shelter in place after an explosion at a Louisville, Kentucky, business.

News outlets reported that neighbors heard what sounded like an explosion coming from a business that manufactures ingredients for soft drinks on Tuesday.

Overhead news video footage showed an industrial building with a large hole in its roof.

The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Louisville Metro Emergency Services urged people within a mile of the business to shelter in place.

Mayor Craig Greenberg says no one died in the explosion.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read