Residents urged to shelter in place after explosion injures at least 11 at Louisville business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least 11 employees were taken to hospitals and residents were urged to shelter in place after an explosion at a Louisville, Kentucky, business.
News outlets reported that neighbors heard what sounded like an explosion coming from a business that manufactures ingredients for soft drinks on Tuesday.
Overhead news video footage showed an industrial building with a large hole in its roof.
The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Louisville Metro Emergency Services urged people within a mile of the business to shelter in place.
Mayor Craig Greenberg says no one died in the explosion.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
