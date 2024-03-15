Reports: Chiefs sign WR Marquise Brown to bolster receiving corps

The Kansas City Chiefs’ first major free agent acquisition is a playmaker for Patrick Mahomes.

According to ESPN, the Chiefs are set to sign former Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown to a one-year deal. Per NFL Network, the deal is worth $7 million and can be worth up to $11 million.

Not long after the news broke, Mahomes made it clear on social media that he was a happy man.

😁 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 15, 2024

Brown spent the last two seasons with the Cardinals after playing the first three seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens. He had 51 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns over 14 games in 2023. He left the Cardinals’ Week 15 loss to the San Francisco 49ers because of a lingering heel injury and didn’t play the rest of the season.