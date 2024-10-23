Report: Rudy Gobert, Timberwolves reach $110M extension on NBA's opening day

Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves have agreed to a three-year, $110 million contract extension, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

News of the deal broke just minutes before the Timberwolves opened their season on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert has reached a three-year, $110 million contract extension, sources tell ESPN. T’Wolves and Gobert’s agent, Bouna Ndiaye, negotiated the new deal locking in the league-record four-time Defensive Player of the Year winner in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/1FfVQnbJYa — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 23, 2024

This is a breaking story that will be updated.