Report: Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts closing deal to become head coach of Phoenix Mercury

Orlando Magic assistant coach Nate Tibbetts is finalizing a deal to become the head coach of the WNBA's Phoenix Mercury, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Tibbetts, 46, has worked as an assistant or associate head coach in the NBA for 13 seasons. He spent eight seasons as an assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers starting in 2011 then worked as an associate head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers for three seasons. He's spent the last three season in Orlando on head coach Jamahl Mosley's bench.

The Mercury are coming of a league-worst 9-31 season. They fired head coach Vanessa Nygaard after a 2-10 start and promoted assistant Nikki Blue to interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Tibbetts' anticipated arrival takes place months after the Mercury hired Golden State Warriors executive Nick U'Ren as general manager.