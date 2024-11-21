Report: Former Temple men's basketball player the subject of a federal points-shaving investigation

Former Temple basketball player Hysier Miller is reportedly the subject of a federal point-shaving investigation.

According to ESPN, Miller is being investigated for potentially betting on Temple games he played in. At the end of last season, Temple games had been flagged for unusual wagering activity.

Temple spokesperson Steve Orbanek told ESPN that the school is "aware of the deeply concerning allegations of sports wagering last season." He said the university had not "received any requests for information" from state or federal law enforcement but "will cooperate fully should we be contacted."

The NCAA declined to comment.

In a statement, the FBI said it would neither confirm nor deny the existence of any investigation.

In early March, U.S. Integrity said there was notable line movement ahead of Temple’s game against UAB. The line moved five points in the Blazers’ direction and they closed as 7.5-point favorites. UAB covered the spread easily in a 100-72 win.

That flag by the gambling service came after it had been reportedly monitoring Temple games for “a while.” In Temple’s game before it played UAB, the line quickly moved in Tulsa’s favor. Tulsa beat Temple by five points in that contest.

Miller played three seasons at Temple and was the team’s leading scorer in 2023-24. The Owls were just 5-13 in conference play but won four games in the AAC tournament as part of a remarkable run led by Miller’s scoring outburst. The Owls took down UTSA, SMU, Charlotte and Florida Atlantic to get to the AAC title game. There, the Owls lost to UAB again, 85-69, and failed to make the NCAA tournament.

He left the program after the season and transferred to Virginia Tech. However, Miller left Virginia Tech on Oct. 23 before the 2024-25 season began.