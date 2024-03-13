Report: Ex-Browns QB Joe Flacco agrees to 1-year deal with Colts

Joe Flacco is coming back for another season.

The longtime quarterback and the league’s reigning Comeback Player of the Year signed a one-year, $8.7 million deal with the Indianapolis Colts on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal includes $4.5 million in guaranteed money.

Flacco played in five games last season with the Cleveland Browns, who signed him after starter Deshaun Watson went down with a season-ending shoulder injury. Flacco went 4-1 with the Browns and got them to the playoffs, though they were knocked out in the wild-card round by the Houston Texans.

Flacco threw for 1,616 yards and had 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions last season, his 16th in the league after the Baltimore Ravens took him with the No. 18 overall pick in 2008. The 39-year-old will now join the Colts, who will be his fifth team.

