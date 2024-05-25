Red Sox fans get fresh popcorn, meet Brewers' William Contreras after his homer sent kernels flying

William Contreras' 111.8 mph two-run home run in the top of the third inning gave the Milwaukee Brewers a 3-0 lead against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. The screamer not only landed in the Green Monster seats at Fenway Park, it also destroyed a fan's in-game treat.

As the two Red Sox fans avoided trying to take one in the face, the ball ricocheted behind them and nailed their popcorn container, sending kernels flying.

The fans weren't disappointed for long. Brewers analyst Tim Dillard delivered them some fresh popcorn later in the game.

But their night wasn't done.

After the game, as AppleTV+'s Tricia Whitaker was interviewing Contreras, she had him sign the popcorn bucket that he hit and then the Red Sox couple got to meet the Brewers' catcher.

"It's a beautiful moment. It's a beautiful moment for me, it's a beautiful moment for them that they're not going to forget. It was a great one to experience together," Contreras said to Whitaker after the game.

Contreras, who is fifth in MLB with 42 RBIs and leads all catchers with a .337 batting average, finished the game, a 7-2 Brewers win, by going 2-for-4. He can now include 1 destroyed bucket to his stat line for the season.

"I told them if they want me to pay for the popcorn, I’ll pay with some tickets," Contreras said.