Record-breaking heat and summer snow. What to know about extreme weather happening across the U.S. and the world this week.

Extreme weather is expected to reach various parts of the United States this week, days after intense flooding reportedly caused a car crash that killed two people in South Florida.

As the Midwest and North East prepare for record-breaking heat waves, those located in the Pacific Northwest will experience unseasonably cold weather on Monday and Tuesday. Growing storm systems in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic also threaten cities in South Texas and the eastern coast of Florida early this week. Meanwhile, deadly heat and heavy rains from India to Chile have led to fatal heat stroke and property damage.

Here’s everything to know about this week’s extreme weather in the U.S. and beyond.

Record-breaking heat for the Midwest and North East

Roughly 61 million Americans face sweltering conditions on Sunday and Monday as an intense heat dome stretches from the South to the Midwest. Temperatures should reach the low 100s, according to the National Weather Service.

The heat wave will continue into the week as it passes through states like Illinois, Ohio and Pennsylvania on Wednesday before making its way to New York and Maine by Thursday.

Spending time outdoors this Father's Day? Be sure to stay cool tomorrow across the South and parts of the Midwest as high temperatures soar into the 90s, with Major HeatRisk (red) associated with these conditions.



Learn more about HeatRisk here: https://t.co/LzUkVr4uor pic.twitter.com/4MGRvug3fK — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) June 15, 2024

Based on HeatRisk, the newest scale created by the National Weather Service and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the most extreme level of risk will be felt in central Iowa, western Illinois and Missouri on Monday. According to the New York Times, emergency room visits in these areas are likely to rise significantly due to extreme heat.

Josh Weiss, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, told the Times that roughly 20 daily record high temperatures are expected in cities near the Ohio Valley, many of which will exceed 95 degrees.

Furthermore, rising humidity in Iowa is likely to push temperatures into the triple digits during afternoon hours on Monday and Tuesday, according to local forecasters. Cities like St. Louis, Chicago, Philadelphia and New York City should experience upwards of 105-degree heat, per the Weather Prediction Center.

Cities like El Paso, Texas and Atlanta, Ga. — which opened cooling centers this week to provide heat relief — will be in the high 90s on Monday, but the temperatures should die down by Tuesday.

Snow in the summer? Expect it in the Rockies this week

Meanwhile in the Pacific Northwest, a cold front is heading into the Intermountain West — with heavy snow along the northern Rockies in western Montana and central Idaho on Monday and Tuesday, according to Fox Weather.

The National Weather Services is expecting up to 12 inches of snow along the Rocky Mountain Front, though it will be falling at higher elevations (above 6,000 feet) so it won't impact largely populated areas, Accuweather meteorologist Tom Kines told USA Today.

Temperatures in western Montana are likely to drop to 40 degrees as the cold front progresses, but should climb back to the near-70s by midweek. Cities like Seattle and Portland, Ore., however, will see a high of mid-60s.

Flood watch for the Gulf Coast and Florida

A large, low-pressure system over Central America is building momentum and is forecast to evolve into a tropical system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico on Monday or Tuesday.

According to Fox Weather, the heat dome traveling in the North East prevents will prevent the tropical system from moving too far north, redirecting it toward South Texas. Whether it turns into a storm or not, cities near Texas's Gulf Coast will feel brisk winds on the shore.

A tropical storm could also make landfall on the east coast of Florida or southeast Georgia by late Wednesday into Thursday, according to Orlando's Fox 35. If it does, meteorologist Noah Bergren said it would be an "extremely rare" event.

“Historically, only three storms have made landfall from the east in June,” he told Fox 35. “The most recent was Tropical Storm Danny in 2021, which hit South Carolina.”

Extreme weather around the world

The U.S. isn’t the only country fighting mother nature. This month alone, over 730 fires have been detected in Brazil’s Pantanal region, the largest tropical wetland on the planet, according to the country’s National Institute of Space Research.

It's a record high in Pantanal for the month of June, which was previously 435 fires in June 2005, per CNN.

Extreme heat in Cyprus and Greece reached upwards of 110 degrees last week, causing officials to temporarily shut down the Acropolis, close public schools and limit other outdoor attractions.

According to the Washington Post, two elderly women died in Cyprus after suffering from heatstroke. Another five elderly patients are being treated at various hospitals in the region for heatstroke symptoms, according to reports.

The debilitating heat is also plaguing in India, where temperatures were so hot that a one-of-its-kind insurance policy made payouts to 50,000 women across 22 districts to help them cope with the economic impacts of extreme heat.

Meanwhile, 14 Jordanian pilgrims died while on a holy trip to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Jordan's Foreign Ministry reported Sunday that they died as a result of exposure to extreme sun and heat, according to the New York Times. An additional 17 pilgrims are missing.

Heavy rains are impacting southern and central Chile as well, reportedly killing one person, causing damage to over 2,000 homes and forcing nearly 150 people to be evacuated from their homes, per Sky News.