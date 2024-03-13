Reacting to Nick Saban's latest NIL comments, CFP format update & March Madness hottest coaching candidate

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde kick off the podcast by reacting to the latest comments from Nick Saban on NIL and the future of college sports. Dellenger described what the scene was like at the congressional roundtable discussion that Saban was at and how people reacted to his headline worthy comments.

Wetzel and Forde discuss how much the changing landscape of college football actually contributed to Nick Saban's retirement and why what he says on any issue regrading the future of college sports carries so much weight. The trio then discuss what any political action could take place in the near future and if the universities themselves could do more to figure out a working solution for revenue distribution with college athletes.

After the break, Dellenger shares an update on the CFP and why a 5+9 format without any automatic byes is the current favorite and could be officially very soon. He also made it clear any format accepted could still be changed in the future by the SEC and Big Ten.

The trio then discuss the college basketball head coach that every major program with a vacancy will be keeping an eye on this March: FAU's Dusty May. The three debate what would be a better landing spot: Louisville or Ohio State. Forde also suggests May may be comfortable and stay at FAU despite big time offers.

The three end the pod detailing and dissecting the fantastic food options at the Big 12 tournament:

