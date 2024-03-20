RB Saquon Barkley's daughter asks if him joining Eagles means 'we're gonna win now?'

After Saquon Barkley decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, he still had one very important person to inform about his decision.

The Eagles running back let his daughter, Jada, know that they would be moving down Interstate 95, and she managed to roast the New York Giants with her hilarious reaction to the news.

"My daughter, funny story with her, she knows there's a lot of history with the Eagles," Barkley said during a car interview with the Eagles. "I remember one time when I was with the Giants and we lost to Philly in the playoffs, we went to a diner to get some breakfast and [there was a bird] and she points to the bird and says 'It's the Eagles, it's the Eagles.'

"So when I told her that we were going to Philly, she was like 'Does that mean we're gonna win now?'"

On March 11, the 27 year old defected to the Giant's NFC East rival when he agreed to a three-year, $37.75 million, and $26 million guaranteed.

“I just started smiling and said, ‘Hopefully, hopefully we’re gonna win some more games,’” Barkley recounted telling his daughter.

It came only six days after New York officially decided not to franchise tag Barkley for a second-consecutive offseason. The back sought a long-term deal that the Giants were unwilling to give him after six seasons together.

After Barkley's Pro Bowl rookie season in which he ran for 1,307 yards, 11 touchdowns and caught 91 receptions for 721 yards and four more scores in 16 games, he never replicated those benchmarks.

Injuries, such as a torn ACL and sprained ankles, robbed Barkley of playing a full season in the last five years. The closest he got was last season when he played in 16 of the Giants' 17 contests.

His metrics on the field frequently fell short of his rookie year, too. There are only two times he's exceeded or matched a previous personal best — when he rushed for 1,312 yards in 2022 and caught four touchdowns this season.

But the Eagles view him as the back, who's only a year removed from his last Pro Bowl nod, and believe Barkley can help take the offense into the next stratosphere.