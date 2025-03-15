Rangers face early starting pitching injuries with Jon Gray's fractured right wrist

The Texas Rangers face a test with their starting pitching to begin the 2025 Major League Baseball season. However, adversity may also present an opportunity for their young pitchers to establish themselves.

Jon Gray suffered a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a comebacker from Colorado Rockies first baseman Michael Toglia in Friday's Cactus League matchup. The play happened in the fourth inning and Gray left the game.

"Not good news, not good news," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy <a data-i13n="cpos:5;pos:1" href="https://www.mlb.com/rangers/news/rangers-jon-gray-injures-wrist-in-spring-training">said afterwards</a>. "It's terrible. I feel awful for him, to be this close to getting the season going. It's just not good news. I'll get back in there and find out more, but right now, there is a fracture."

[Join or create a Yahoo Fantasy Baseball league for the 2025 MLB season]

Jon Gray left the game with a trainer back in Surprise after getting hit with this 106.4 mph comebacker off the bat of Michael Toglia pic.twitter.com/HTk6lqEJGh — kennedi landry (@kennlandry) March 15, 2025

Gray, 33, is going into his fourth season with Texas. In his previous three years, he's compiled a 4.16 ERA with 362 strikeouts in 387 1/3 innings and a 21-21 record. He's projected as the Rangers' No. 3 starter.

Playing into the final year of a four-year, $56 million contract, Gray pitched his first seven MLB seasons with the Rockies, compiling a 4.59 ERA with 849 Ks in 829 1/3 innings. He was Colorado's first-round draft pick in 2013 out of Oklahoma.

Gray's injury leaves the Rangers' rotation further shorthanded, potentially. Cody Bradford was scratched from his start on Wednesday with elbow soreness and Bochy confirmed that the left-hander would not be ready for Opening Day. Bradford will be shut down for up to 10 days until the soreness alleviates.

Additionally, Tyler Mahle missed his start on Tuesday with forearm soreness. However, the news appears to be better there as an MRI exam showed no structural damage. Mahle, who had Tommy John surgery in May 2023, pitched in a minor league game on Thursday. Yet there's no word yet on his status for the regular season.

With three starters potentially sidelined, rookies Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker could end up in the Rangers' Opening Day rotation.

Leiter, Texas' 2021 first-round pick, has pitched well this spring, striking out 13 batters in 10 2/3 innings with a 2.53 ERA. Rocker, a 2022 first-rounder, has been less successful, allowing 11 runs and 12 hits in 4 1/3 innings. But injuries could open up a spot for him early on.

The Rangers will also have two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom back after he returned from Tommy John surgery late last season. In three starts, he struck out 14 batters in 10 1/3 innings. This spring, he's thrown three scoreless frames in a minor league game and two scoreless innings with three Ks in a Cactus League appearance.