Police respond to a report of an active shooter at a Detroit-area synagogue

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. — Police are responding to reports of an “active shooter” at a synagogue outside Detroit, where smoke is billowing from the roof.

WDIV-TV reports that a truck crashed into the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Michigan, on Thursday. Footage from the scene shows dozens of police vehicles surrounding the building.

The Jewish Federation of Detroit advised all Jewish organizations in the area “to go into lockout protocol — nobody in or out of your building.”

