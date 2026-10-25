Police in Florida are seeking information and videos after a shooting injured 12 at football game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida police are asking people to submit tips, photos and video, as they investigate a weekend shooting that injured 12 people, including six minors, outside a college football celebration.

The shooting occurred Saturday night near Bragg Memorial Stadium in Tallahassee on homecoming weekend for Florida A&M University.

The Tallahassee Police Department said Sunday morning that no arrests have been made, but investigators are working to identify those responsible. The department has established a dedicated tip line for people to submit information and a link for people to upload photos and video.

“We know there are people who saw something, heard something or may have video that could help us piece together exactly what happened,” Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell said. “We need our community’s help. No detail is too small, and no piece of information should go unreported.”

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates that a fight broke out prior to the shooting. The area was crowded with people leaving the football celebration.

Eleven of the 12 victims sustained gunshot wounds. Six people remained hospitalized Sunday morning, including one in critical condition. Video surfaced on social media of people fleeing the scene in terror.

The university said on social media that the shooting happened near its campus and that it remained safe.

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