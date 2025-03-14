Playoff risers, lottery tankers and Cooper Flagg's injury | The Kevin O'Connor Show

Subscribe to The Kevin O'Connor Show

Let the NBA Draft Lottery tanking COMMENCE! De'Aaron Fox of the San Antonio Spurs, out for the year. Paul George, likely done for the year. The Mavs, well they're not TRYING to tank but it's happening anyway because DuMont and Nico Harrison's respective visions for the Dallas Mavericks continue to blow up in their face. The Miami Heat, we can't tell if they're tanking or just plain stink. The Utah Jazz are tanking in plain sight (and getting fined for it). But there's plenty of good too — Tom Haberstroh tells Kevin O'Connor that the Golden State Warriors are officially a "top-tier" title contender, right up there with the Cavs, Thunder and Celtics. It's all on this fresh new episode of The KOC Show.

Plus, former NBA star Gordon Hayward joins Kevin O'Connor to break down Cooper Flagg's injury, and what this could mean for #1-ranked Duke's immediate future with The Tournament looming. Hayward explains how after he saw the Flagg injury, the first thing he thought of was his own gruesome ankle injury. KOC and Gordon also talk about which players for Duke will now need to step up, including Kon Knueppel. Gordon also reacts to his alma mater Butler losing on Thursday to #6 St. John's.

(1:28) NBA teams beginning to tank

(1:59) Utah Jazz fined

(2:35) San Antonio Spurs tanking?

(3:50) Philadelphia 76ers tanking?

(7:26) Miami Heat tanking?

(10:47) Are teams tanking for Cooper Flagg?

(13:22) Portland Trail Blazers are NOT tanking

(20:49) Mikal Bridges comments on ‘minutes’

(27:41) DuMont comments on Luka trade

(35:47) Golden State Warriors title contenders?

(43:43) Minnesota Timberwolves title contenders?

(52:33) Why incentives matter in NBA postseason

(58:17) Gordon Hayward joins the show

