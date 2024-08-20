Photos: Protesters gather outside the DNC

The Democratic National Convention, which is being held this week in Chicago, is attracting party leaders from around the country. But it is also attracting critics. Among those gathering outside the United Center and the McCormick Place Convention Center are demonstrators pushing for stronger pro-Palestinian policies from the Democrats. From Yahoo News partner the Guardian:

About half a mile east of the Democratic national convention in Chicago, Union Park filled at noon on Monday with demonstrators intent on sending a message to Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, delegates and the world: the war on Gaza should not be an afterthought.Organizers for the Coalition to March on the DNC drew 172 local and national organizations together for the protest rally and march. Thousands of people gathered for one of the main anti-war demonstrations this week.“This is not about some Machiavellian politics,” said social critic and independent presidential candidate Cornel West at the onset. “This is about morality. This is about spirituality.”

