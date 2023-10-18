Phoenix Mercury hire Orlando Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts as head coach

The Phoenix Mercury have hired Orlando Magic assistant Nate Tibbetts as their head coach.

The Mercury announced the news Wednesday alongside a statement from Tibbetts.

"My family and I are thrilled to be a part of the Mercury organization," the statement reads. … "I look forward to being a part of the Mercury and building and sustaining a winning organization on and off the court that our community can support and rally around."

Tibbetts, 46, has worked as an assistant or associate head coach in the NBA for 13 seasons. He spent eight seasons as an assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers starting in 2011, then worked as an associate head coach for the Portland Trail Blazers for three seasons. He has spent the past three seasons in Orlando on head coach Jamahl Mosley's bench.

The Mercury are coming off a league-worst 9-31 season. They fired head coach Vanessa Nygaard after a 2-10 start and promoted assistant Nikki Blue to interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Tibbetts' arrival takes place months after the Mercury hired Golden State Warriors executive Nick U'Ren as general manager.