Phillies' Nick Castellanos becomes 1st player in MLB history with back-to-back multi-HR games in postseason

Bryce Harper's two homers and beef with Orlando Arcia got most of the attention after Game 3 of the NLDS between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, but Nick Castellanos post multiple dingers that night too.

There was no ignoring him on Thursday in Game 4.

With the Phillies down 1-0 in the fourth inning, Castellanos put his team on the board against Braves ace Spencer Strider with a 404-foot blast to the left field stands.

OOPS HE DID IT AGAIN pic.twitter.com/wbYPHVmECq — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 13, 2023

That was the warm-up act, because Castellanos followed it up with a two-run homer in the sixth inning to become the first player in MLB history to hit multiple home runs in back-to-back games. This one went even farther, at 415 feet.

LIST OF PLAYERS TO HAVE BACK-TO-BACK MULTI HR GAMES IN THE POSTSEASON:



NICK CASTELLANOS.



END OF LIST.



(via @MLB)pic.twitter.com/uY7yAQYf9i — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 13, 2023

You better believe Castellanos flipped his bat.

No one was happier to watch the second homer fly than Castellanos' son Liam, who couldn't contain his joy as his father rounded the bases.

Before Game 3 of this series, Castellanos has one homer in 26 career postseason games. He has now upped that total to five, in the span of seven plate appearances.

Castellanos is in his second season with the Phillies after joining the team in free agency before the 2021 season. He has been a major addition to the team's clubhouse, but it took him a year to become the middle-of-the-order threat the Phillies envisioned when they gave him a five-year, $100 million contract.

And now, they have a little, but very loud, piece of MLB history.