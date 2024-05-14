PGA Championship: Tee times for Rounds 1 and 2

The PGA Championship has released its tee times for the first two rounds. With 156 players in the field, the season's second major will play its first two rounds with three-man groupings and split starts on the first and 10th tees.

Notable groupings include:

Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley: 8:04 a.m.* Thursday, 1:29 p.m. FridayRory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose: 8:15 a.m.* Thursday, 1:40 p.m. FridayCam Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland: 8:26 a.m.* Thursday, 1:51 p.m. FridayBrooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth: 8:37 a.m.* Thursday, 2:02 p.m. FridayCollin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick: 1:51 p.m. Thursday, 8:26 a.m.* FridayRickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cam Young: 2:02 p.m. Thursday, 8:37 a.m.* FridayWyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler: 2:13 p.m. Thursday, 8:48 a.m.* Friday

The first tee times begin at 7:15 a.m., and the final groupings go off at 2:57 p.m.

(All times ET. *-10th tee start.)

Here is every first-round tee time:

Hole 1 start

7:15 a.m. — Michael Block, Luke Donald, Shaun Micheel

7:26 a.m. — Jeff Kellen, Alex Smalley, Ben Kohles

7:37 a.m. — Ryan Fox, Josh Speight, Matt Wallace

7:48 a.m. — Zac Oakley, Adam Svensson, Ryo Hisatsune

7:59 a.m. — Adam Hadwin, Martin Kaymer, Taylor Pendrith

8:10 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Alexander Bjork, Eric Cole

8:21 a.m. — Adam Schenk, Corey Conners, Nick Dunlap

8:32 a.m. — John Daly, Lee Hodges, Robert MacIntyre

8:43 a.m. — Peter Malnati, Kurt Kitayama, Victor Perez

8:54 a.m. — Benn Polland, Zac Blair, Ryan van Valezen

9:05 a.m. — Jeremy Wells, Sami Valimaki, K.H. Lee

9:16 a.m. — Jared Jones, Taylor Moore, Patrick Rodgers

9:27 a.m. — Kyle Mendoza, Andy Ogletree, Erik van Rooyen

12:45 p.m. — David Puig, Thirston Lawrence, Matt Dobyns

12:56 p.m. — Tracy Phillips, Denny McCarthy, Keita Nakajima

1:07 p.m. — Talor Gooch, Cameron Davis, Harris English

1:18 p.m. — Jason Day, Shane Lowry, Nicolai Hojgaard

1:29 p.m. — Min Woo Lee, Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

1:40 p.m. — Gary Woodland, Tom Kim, Joaquin Niemann

1:51 p.m. — Collin Morikawa, Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:02 p.m. — Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

2:13 p.m. — Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Scottie Scheffler

2:24 p.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Camilo Villegas, Will Zalatoris

2:35 p.m. — Patrick Reed, Sam Burns, Padraig Harrington

2:46 p.m. — Brad Marek, Mark Hubbard, Maverick McNealy

2:57 p.m. — Braden Shattuck, S.H. Kim, C.T. Pan

Hole 10 start

7:20 a.m. — Doug Ghim, Tyler Collet, Adrian Meronk

7:31 a.m. — Larkin Gross, Lucas Herbert, Grayson Murray

7:42 a.m. — Lucas Glover, Stephan Jaeger, Russell Henley

7:53 a.m. — Ludvig Åberg, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

8:04 a.m. — Tiger Woods, Adam Scott, Keegan Bradley

8:15 a.m. — Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Rose

8:26 a.m. — Cameron Smith, Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

8:37 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Max Homa, Jordan Spieth

8:48 a.m. — Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton, Sahith Theegala

8:59 a.m. — Akshay Bhatia, Tommy Fleetwood, Bryson DeChambeau

9:10 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Takumi Kanaya, Nick Taylor

9:21 a.m. — Andy Svoboda, Ben Griffin, Dean Burmester

9:32 a.m. — Preston Cole, Tim Widing, Adrian Otaegui

12:40 p.m. — Rich Beem, Sebastian Soderberg, Kazuma Kobori

12:51 p.m. — Josh Bevell, Aaron Rai, Jordan Smith

1:02 p.m. — Andrew Putnam, Jesse Mueller, Charley Hoffman

1:13 p.m. — Si Woo Kim, Tom Hoge, Alex Noren

1:24 p.m. — Y.E. Yang, Matthieu Pavon, J.T. Poston

1:35 p.m. — Jake Knapp, Jason Dufner, Francesco Molinari

1:46 p.m. — Thomas Detry, Jimmy Walker, Rasmus Hojgaard

1:57 p.m. — Austin Eckroat, Luke List, Mackenzie Hughes

2:08 p.m. — Sungjae Im, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Beau Hossler

2:19 p.m. — Thorbjorn Olesen, Brendon Todd, Keith Mitchell

2:30 p.m. — John Somers, Brice Garnett, Jesper Svensson

2:41 p.m. — Emiliano Grillo, Evan Bowser, Alejandro Tosti

2:52 p.m. — Vincent Norrman, Wyatt Worthington II, Chris Gotterup