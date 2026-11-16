Person of interest taken into custody for questioning after bomb found at Illinois ethanol plant

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning Monday morning related to a bomb located at an ethanol plant in central Illinois, Peoria police said.

The person was taken into custody Monday morning at the BioUrja Renewables facility in Peoria, the same place where an explosive device was found on Friday, Peoria police said. The person was brought in for questioning. No arrest has been made, police spokesperson Semone Roth said.

Police and the FBI provided no further details on the development. The FBI said the investigation was ongoing.

Hundreds of people were forced from their homes within a 1-mile radius of the industrial site as law enforcement agencies searched the area on Friday. They were allowed to return on Saturday.

Police said a bomb found at the BioUrja facility was “rendered safe” before residents were allowed to return.

The BioUrja plant contains ethanol and "other highly combustible types of chemicals," Peoria Mayor Rita Ali told WMBD-TV on Friday.

It is not unusual for law enforcement to receive bomb threats and suspicious package calls, but they often don’t result in a credible threat, even though such calls are taken seriously by officials who must assess and investigate the claims.

Peoria, with a population of around 110,000, is located about 150 miles (about 240 kilometers) southwest of Chicago.

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