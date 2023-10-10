People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire pickups for Week 6

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show

The panic meter is on high after a wild Week 5 in the NFL. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to your submissions and introduce a new wrinkle for the panic meter going forward. Behrens also provides his top waiver wire pickups for the week:

2:20 - People's Panic Meter

3:37 - Introducing the 'Coping Corner'

5:11 - The first 'Coping Corner' candidate: Rhamondre Stevenson

16:19 - Who would you rather have: Nico Collins or DJ Moore?

23:18- Dallas Cowboys offense: Time to trade CeeDee Lamb and Tony Pollard?

33:54- Najee Harris: Time to cut bait?

35:57 - Chris Olave: Patience or frustration required?

39:24- Anthony Richardson: Injuries long term concern?

43:15 - Jerry Jeudy: Does he need to be traded IRL to be fantasy viable?

46:48 - Bryce Young: The thing Matt Harmon can't get past

51:44 - Devonta Smith and James Cook will be just fine

55:10 - Top waiver wire pickups for Week 6

