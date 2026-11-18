Gebhard "Geb" Galle, one of the few remaining Pearl Harbor survivors who later saved four shipmates from a sinking vessel in battle, has died.

Galle died Saturday at his home in Moses Lake, Washington. He was 105, according to the Pacific Historic Parks, an organization that helps preserve Pearl Harbor’s history.

“Your humility, quick thinking and selfless actions remain a shining example of Navy valor,” then-Acting Chief of Naval Operations Adm. James Kilby wrote in a letter to Galle for his 104th birthday in 2025.

Galle died the same day as the oldest known Pearl Harbor survivor, Freeman Johnson, of Centerville, Massachusetts, who was 106.

Galle and Johnson were among the estimated 87,000 military personnel on Oahu on Dec. 7, 1941.

The list of surviving veterans from the attack had stood at about a dozen names after the December 2025 death of Ira "Ike" Schab, who was 105.

Galle was waiting to leave the USS Nevada for church the day of the attack

Galle was born in Germany. He came to North Dakota with his family in 1928 at age 7. He joined the U.S. Navy in 1939 at age 18.

On Dec. 7, 1941, Galle, then 20, was a machinist's mate aboard the USS Nevada, waiting below deck to be taken ashore for church services. He looked out of a porthole and saw planes approaching.

Galle went down to his battle station two decks below in the engineering section.

A torpedo hit the Nevada, allowing water to enter the ship, but officers were able to get it moving, the Navy said. The ship was attacked again, causing more leaks in the hull and fires. The Nevada ran aground.

Galle could not see what was happening.

“Of course, we felt a couple jolts, and that’s when we got hit with the torpedo, and we had a few bomb hits,” he told the Columbia Basin Herald in 2020.

“After we were beached and everything, and we got up to topside, then we saw all the mess that took place,” including the capsized USS Oklahoma and the partially submerged USS Arizona, he said.

“A pretty sad lookout,” Galle said.

Galle rescued shipmates from sinking ship during battle in 1942

Galle was reassigned to the USS Northampton after the Pearl Harbor attack. That ship came under fire on Nov. 30, 1942, by Japanese torpedoes during the Battle of Tassafaronga.

Galle told the Columbia Basin Herald, a newspaper based in Moses Lake, that he was ordered to close the hatch behind four sailors who would've been trapped when the ship was sinking. The officer left, but Galle defied the order, opening the hatch. He closed and secured it after the sailors escaped.

The Northampton sank, and Galle and other sailors spent more than a day adrift in life rafts before they were rescued.

“From the decks of the USS Nevada to the battles of the Pacific aboard the USS Northampton and USS Mobile, your courage under fire and steadfast dedication were extraordinary,” Kilby wrote in his letter to Galle. “You helped save shipmates from a sinking vessel, witnessed the launch of the Doolittle Raid, and fought in 19 of 20 Pacific naval engagements.”

He attended 75th anniversary Pearl Harbor service honoring the USS Nevada

In December 2016, Galle attended a 75th anniversary service at Pearl Harbor to honor and commemorate the USS Nevada and those who served on it. A total of 76 sailors and Marines lost their lives as a result of that attack, the Navy said.

“You can carry your hatred all of your life,” Galle said of the attack at the event. “You have to remember, they had a leader who led them astray. We’re at peace now and I feel comfortable. I have no qualm. We’re all good people.”

After the war, Galle got married and opened a refrigeration and air-conditioning business in North Dakota. He then served as a civil engineer with the Air Force and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. He retired in the 1980s.

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