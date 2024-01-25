Patriots WR Kayshon Boutte arrested for illegal betting while at LSU

New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte was arrested on Thursday on charges related to illegal online gaming while he played at LSU.

Boutte, 21, turned himself in, according to Louisiana State Police, on charges of Computer Fraud, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of Gaming Prohibited for Persons under 21. He will reportedly be booked and immediately released after posting $6,000 bond.

From WAFB:

Some of the alleged illegal gaming took place while he was an LSU player, investigators allege. However, a source familiar with the case said Boutte never bet "against himself" and his actions in LSU games. In other words, he is not accused of throwing a game.

Boutte allegedly was discovered to have bet on sporting events between April 6, 2022 and May 7, 2023 when he was 20. He used a different name while wagering to avoid the age requirement necessary in Louisiana.

It is alleged that Boutte's account placed more than 8,900 bets, 17 of which were on college football games, including six involving LSU football.

LSU released the following statement on Thursday:

"In July 2023, LSU was made aware of allegations regarding a former student-athlete's improper conduct related to sports gambling while enrolled at the University. Since then, we have fully cooperated with all relevant authorities involved in the investigation and will continue to do so. We have no evidence that any other student-athletes participated in these prohibited activities, and we are grateful for measures that detect and discourage sports gambling related misconduct."

Boutte was a sixth-round pick of the Patriots in 2023 and played five games this past season.