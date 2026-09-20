Patrick Clancy to give first TV interview on '60 Minutes' after Lindsay Clancy mistrial

The ex-husband of Lindsay Clancy will give his first televised interview to "60 Minutes" on CBS News on Sunday after a jury deadlocked in her trial for killing their three young children.

Patrick Clancy is expected to talk about the grief of losing his children and address social media conspiracy theories surrounding the case, which have included unfounded claims he was connected to the death of his children. His new wife, Dr. Rachel Danis, will also join him in the interview.

Earlier this month, 11 of 12 jurors were ready to clear Clancy of criminal responsibility, with the majority feeling that the Massachusetts mom was in the grip of a rare condition called postpartum psychosis when she strangled her kids in 2023. But a lone juror sided with the prosecutors, who had argued that Clancy knew what she was doing. The deadlock forced a judge to declare a mistrial on Sept. 4.

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EDITOR’S NOTE: This story includes discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, the national suicide and crisis lifeline in the U.S. is available by calling or texting 988.

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In a clip posted on social media ahead of the scheduled interview, Patrick Clancy is asked if he's angry with himself or felt like he failed in some way.

“I think I did the best I could with what I had at the time,” Clancy says. “And I live with the outcome. I live with it every day.”

Danis says in a separate clip that Patrick Clancy is the “most selfless and supportive partner.”

“I don’t understand how the story has been so twisted,” she said. “I was just a girl that met a guy running in Central Park on a really cold Saturday. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that.”

During the trial, neither side disputed that Clancy strangled her children, Cora, Dawson and Callan, in the family’s home before trying to end her own life. But her attorney said she was a loving mother experiencing deep delusions and other mental health problems, for which she had been getting treatment.

The Plymouth County district attorney has yet to say whether he’ll seek to put Clancy on trial again.

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